My name is Tess...
I’ve been in the shelter for over 27 days. I am a 6 month, 2 week old, desexed female Whippet x Kelpie. My colour is black.
Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:
BACKGROUND
Tess was surrendered to the AWL by her owner who received complaints from neighbours about her barking.
PERSONALITY POINTS
- Super sweet little girl
- Playful pup who will need ongoing training
- Energetic but also affectionate
FAVOURITE THINGS
- Obsessed with treats
- Enjoys getting out and about for walks
- Loves to jump up for cuddles.
FACTS
- Her name is Tess
- She’s 6 months old
- She’s a Whippet / Kelpie mixed breed
MEDICAL
- Currently has Whipworm