The Dog House Australia

EpisodesWeb ExtrasArticlesThe Dog House UK
More
Back

Meet Tess

Meet Tess

Get to know Tess, the sweet and playful Whippet mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.

My name is Tess...

I’ve been in the shelter for over 27 days. I am a 6 month, 2 week old, desexed female Whippet x Kelpie. My colour is black.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Tess was surrendered to the AWL by her owner who received complaints from neighbours about her barking.

PERSONALITY POINTS

  • Super sweet little girl
  • Playful pup who will need ongoing training
  • Energetic but also affectionate

FAVOURITE THINGS

  • Obsessed with treats
  • Enjoys getting out and about for walks
  • Loves to jump up for cuddles.

FACTS

  • Her name is Tess
  • She’s 6 months old
  • She’s a Whippet / Kelpie mixed breed

MEDICAL

  • Currently has Whipworm
Meet Mr Norman
NEXT STORY

Meet Mr Norman

Advertisement

Related Articles

Meet Mr Norman

Meet Mr Norman

Get to know Mr Norman, the sweet and sensitive maltese mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Doogie

Meet Doogie

Get to know Doogie, the sensitive and loving Whippet mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Where Are They Now: The Dog House Australia's Karin & Harlie

Where Are They Now: The Dog House Australia's Karin & Harlie

In season 2, Karin arrived at the AWL hoping to find a forever friend, and she got all of that and more when she met Harlie.
Meet Lolla

Meet Lolla

Get to know Lolla, the sweet and loving Bullmastiff mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Archie

Meet Archie

Get to know Archie, the vocal and playful Visla from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.