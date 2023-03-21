My name is Tess...

I’ve been in the shelter for over 27 days. I am a 6 month, 2 week old, desexed female Whippet x Kelpie. My colour is black.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Tess was surrendered to the AWL by her owner who received complaints from neighbours about her barking.

PERSONALITY POINTS

Super sweet little girl

Playful pup who will need ongoing training

Energetic but also affectionate

FAVOURITE THINGS

Obsessed with treats

Enjoys getting out and about for walks

Loves to jump up for cuddles.

FACTS

Her name is Tess

She’s 6 months old

She’s a Whippet / Kelpie mixed breed

MEDICAL