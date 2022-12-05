The Challenge Australia 2022: Meet The Final 8

We began the season with 22 stars from across sports and entertainment, fighting their way through ridiculously tough challenges and going head-to-head in the elimination arena.

Now, just eight remain and there are only a handful of challenges left before we crown our very first Challenge Australia champions, who’ll split a $200,000 prize as well as an entry into the first-ever The Challenge: Global Championship representing Australia.

Here are our Final 8 for The Challenge Australia 2022:

Brittany Hockley

With one win under her belt, Brittany has been a strong contender physically and, with the support of the Bachelor alliance behind her, is in one of the strongest positions in the house. The podcaster and radio host clashed with Olympians and reality stars alike, but Britt is still standing and has her sights set on that win.

Troy Cullen

For a professional ninja, Troy sure has a massive target on his back. With a whopping four challenge wins, Troy is clearly a challenge beast whose versatility in challenges has shown what a strong partner he can make in the field. But he’s also a free agent and without a major alliance backing him up, Troy’s neck is well and truly on the chopping block, the Bachelor crew will just have to wait for him to slip up in a challenge for them to take their shot.

Brooke Blurton

Small in stature and far from the loudest in the house, Brooke B was underestimated time and time again — even by her own partner at one stage — but having survived one elimination and with a fresh challenge win on the board, Brooke has proven herself to be the quiet achiever. With some solid friendships across alliances, Brooke B could be in the perfect spot to take out the top spot.

Ciarran Stott

The bad boy of the Bachie nation came back to rewrite the narrative and, after a few stumbles, Ciarran took out his first win and survived his first elimination this week. Though he’s been one of the game's biggest personalities, Ciarran has managed to keep himself out of the firing line, for the most part, thanks to his majority alliance. Could Ciarran rewrite his way all the way to become Challenge Champ?

Brooke Jowett

Brooke J is no stranger to having to survive through gruelling challenges and navigating a tough social game. While she’s been able to work alongside the Bachie alliance, she’s also forged close friendships with Troy and Brooke B. With two challenge wins, Brooke J has yet to be thrown into elimination but when the time comes, will she be able to conquer and go all the way to the end?

Konrad-Bien Stephen

Another member of the big Bachie alliance, Konrad has played a very safe game. While he’s yet to have a win on the board, Konrad also only recently had a close call with elimination but was saved at the last second. While he’s always been a strong performer in challenges and has great support around him with his alliance, is safe enough to get all the way to the final two?

Kiki Morris

Kiki came into the game to prove to herself and to anyone who doubted her that she’s more than meets the eye. Fighting through a back injury that has been causing her no end of pain, Kiki has survived two eliminations, sending the competition packing. The glam queen has the hearts of the Bachie alliance but has also proven to her fellow competitors that she shouldn’t be underestimated.

Conor Curran

The king of the underdogs, Conor has survived — and thrived — against all odds. Coming into the competition without a strong alliance, Conor managed to forge relationships, survive two eliminations and win two challenges. Proving himself to be a versatile challenge beast that can overcome physical and mental obstacles, is the MasterChef star about to cook up a win?

With only a few challenges separating our Final 8 and the top prize, tune in to find out which pair will take the glory, the cash and the title of Challenge Champs when The Challenge Australia continues, Monday 8.30 on 10 and 10 Play on demand.