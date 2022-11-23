Johnny Eastoe Reveals Why His Survivor Experience Didn't Help With The Challenge Australia

Competing in a rigorous reality competition that combines gruelling physical challenges with an intense social game, Australian Survivor fan favourite Johnny Eastoe should have felt right at home jumping into The Challenge.

Unfortunately, the hilarious underground miner told 10 Play that he didn't feel like his time on Champions V Contenders gave him any advantage in The Challenge.

"I don't know if you ever watched me on Survivor but I was absolutely putrid at it," Johnny joked. "Yeah, if anything I was at a disadvantage. I could never actually wrap me head around the tactics involved. Yeah, nah, definitely not."

Comparing the two experiences, Johnny said both had their pros and cons, and each came with its fair share of challenges to overcome.

"With Survivor, you're on a beach, you've got bugger all to do if you're not doing challenges, you've got to forage, hunt and that sort of thing," he explained. "You're constantly going up against hunger and stuff like that, but the people were different and there's far less drama.

"Physically, from your body enduring absolute struggle, Survivor was a hell of a lot tougher. But the drama that came with The Challenge.... it was just intense. The fighting and the stuff like that was just completely different."

Coming into a house with 21 massive personalities from across sports and entertainment, the self-described "anti-social butterfly" said he is more than happy to take a backseat and let others soak up the limelight.

"I do like to socialise, but if you get me with a bunch of big personalities... I'm happy to let everyone else do the talking and just kick back," he said before quickly adding, "it's not really what I've done at all, I threw someone in the pool on the first night."

Though he was on the outside of the majority Bachelor alliance that has dominated the game so far, Johnny was still liked by most of the house. But in Tuesday night's episode he was paired with Cyrell Paule, whose take-no-prisoners approach to the game had put a target on her back.

Losing the day challenge, Johnny and Cyrell pitched to go into the elimination arena against Conor Curran and Megan Marx, thinking they had the best shot at beating them in whatever physical challenge lay ahead.

"It's all part of the game and I actually wanted to go in the arena at some point," Johnny admitted. "In saying that, I did not want to go in there and do a puzzle against Conor and Megan. I would have been more than happy to go into a hall brawl or wrestle one of the big guys.

"I was not expecting to go into the arena and have to compete on a puzzle like that. At the end of the day, it's part of the game, but for me, it was a little bit anticlimactic," Johnny continued. "It is what it is, there's not much you can do about it. The better team won on the day."

Teams were tied together in the arena and had to race into a pitch-black storage container where they could feel a completed version of their puzzle before heading out into the arena and attempting to correctly replicate it.

While Johnny and Cyrell were the first to complete their puzzle, it wasn't correct, so they made the decision to start again from scratch. After Conor and Megan correctly completed their puzzle, Brihony revealed that Johnny and Cyrell had just one piece wrong at the top of their tower.

"We could have left it there, gone back and checked it from the top down, but I feel like in situations like that you're best off just picking one strategy and sticking with it," Johnny said.

"Cyrell was in control and I backed her 100 percent. I said it before, if I was in the same situation again with Cyrell, I'd back her again because she did a ripper job, a lot better than Conor and Megan to start with.

"We were very unlucky it didn't pan out the way we wanted to."

Though his time in The Challenge has come to an end, Johnny said he's not ruling out giving it a second shot.

"I'd do it in a heartbeat," he said. "Just the sheer opportunity to be able to go out there and compete against people, to go out there and meet interesting people."

Though he only knew fellow Survivor alum Brooke Jowett at the beginning of the competition, Johnny said one of the biggest surprises of The Challenge was getting to meet the real people behind some of TV's biggest reality stars.

"Initially you go out there and you go oh this person was on The Bachelor and this person was on bloody Love Island - to be fair they're probably thinking the same about me, who’s this goose - but then you get to know them and their backstories and, you know, where they grew up and how they came to be who they are.

"Everyone has a story and once you actually give people the time of day and learn a little bit about them, it’s awesome, that’s payment in itself."

The Challenge Australia airs Monday - Tuesday at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play on demand