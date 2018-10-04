The Bachelor 2018: Who Did Nick Cummins Choose?

In case you haven't had the chance to watch the heart-stopping Bachelor Finale, it's not too late to catch-up now!

*ATTENTION - SPOILERS AHEAD*

It was a huge season filled with drama, romance and broken hearts that kept us guessing right up until Nick's final decision was revealed.

So which Bachelorette did Nick choose?

Brooke leaves Nick shocked

In Episode 15, an early favourite to be the last woman standing in order to claim Nick’s heart, 23-year-old indigenous youth worker Brooke left Nick in shock when she decided to bow out of the competition before The Bachelor even had the chance to deliver his final two roses.

Nick makes the toughest decision of his life

In tonight’s dramatic season finale of The Bachelor Australia, Nick “The Honey Badger” Cummins, introduced Britt and Sophie to his family. With New Caledonia as a stunning backdrop, Nick planned one last date for each of the ladies before facing the biggest decision of his life.

Sophie is first out of the limo

As Sophie stood before him, Nick explained how much he had enjoyed spending time with her and that she brought out something he hadn’t felt in a long time. While he liked her a lot, he wanted the words “I love you” to really mean it and he was unable to wholeheartedly commit to her.

Brittany is also left broken-hearted

A confident Brittany stepped out of the limo to face Nick next. Nick told her he had developed strong feelings for her and knew she was ready for that perfect partnership, but that he wasn't able to give 100% of himself to her and that their journey had come to an end.

The Bachelorettes are left shocked

Reunited at the hotel, Sophie was emotional to see her best friend Brittany stroll in. When it was revealed he hadn’t chosen anyone, Sophie struggled to comprehend why he had put them both through the experience and not been willing to at least give it a go on the outside world.

Long story short...

In a Bachelor Australia first, Nick walked away without choosing either of the Final Two Bachelorettes. The Honey Badger didn't find the girl that he had been searching for.

On his decision, Nick said: “I hate hurting people and I have done that twice today. I just know in my heart that I did the right thing. They are two amazing women and they’re walking out of my life right now. It wouldn’t be fair to enter into something that a few months down the track could break her heart”.

