‘I Thought It Was A Joke’: Jess Tomlinson Didn’t Think Jed Was The Actual Bachelor At First

Chatting to 10 Play after not receiving a rose, Jess said her Bachelor experience wasn’t exactly what she was expecting, in more ways than one.

“I had a really good time while I was in the house, it was really chaotic but it was good,” she said, adding, “I wasn’t expecting it to be as chaotic and having such big personalities in the house… living together, sharing one bathroom with multiple girls, the bunk beds. Yeah, I wasn’t expecting a lot of that.”

Laughing, Jess said her time in the mansion was “Like a girl’s trip but we’re all sharing the same boyfriend”.

On top of the living situation, Jess said that when she first met Jed he also wasn’t entirely what she was expecting, admitting, “I kinda thought it was a joke when I first saw him rock up to my date.

“When he left I was kind of waiting maybe for the real Bachelor to appear,” she laughed, “when no one did, I realised he was the Bachelor! He was lovely though, we got along really well. The moment he did sit down our date was just full-on banter. We just laughed the whole time.”

While their first date went well, Jess said once she got into the mansion she didn’t really get many opportunities to chat to Jed.

“I just felt like… I couldn’t see something evolving romantically between us, it was more friendship based,” she said. “We got along really well and I really like him as a person, but I feel like that’s all there was.”

When it came to her final Rose Ceremony, Jess said she “wasn’t bothered” about the potential risk of being sent home.

“Like, if I stayed, I was happy to stay because I was enjoying ,myself in the house and Jed was good company, but if I went home I was totally okay with that as well,” she said.

“I felt like I was just taking up space, and he could be furthering his connection with the other girls that he actually could have something with, instead of me just being there.”

Adding that she “could just tell” she was going home that night, Jess watched on as Yuri made the bold decision to leave the mansion on her own terms, letting Felix know he shouldn’t “spend a rose” on her. Later, Jasmine made her own bold move, refusing a rose from Jed, and instead accepting it from Thomas, making her the first in the house to swap Bachelors.

With things clearly heating up in the mansion, we can’t wait to see what happens next.

