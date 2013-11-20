Finale news article

After 13 whirlwind weeks of romance, rendezvous and roses, Australia’s first Bachelor, Tim Robards, has picked and pledged his heart to his dream girl. The lucky in love lady? 26-year-old criminal lawyer Anna Heinrich.

Finally able to reveal the full extent of his feelings, Tim took a nervous Anna by the hand and told her, “It feels so good to finally be able to acknowledge what my heart is feeling, and you have my heart.

“I have fallen, madly and deeply in love with you. I love you. It feels so good to finally be able to say it. I want to make you feel special every day. I can’t wait to start the next part of our journey together.”

Accepting a stunning diamond ring that symbolised their commitment together and the journey to come, Anna made her own emotional declaration. “I hope you know that I will be as committed to you as I possibly can be, because I know you make me a better me. I really do love you.”

Runner up Rochelle, so sure of Tim’s feelings following their final romantic one-on-one date, was left understandably broken-hearted. “It’s really hard to believe what has just happened. I’m in shock. I can’t imagine that he could be that close with me but it not be me,” she said.

“I’m not disappointed that I opened my heart, it’s just going to take some time for it to sink in. I’ve had such an amazing experience and it has changed my life. It’s just a weird ending that’s bitter and sad.”

Reflecting after the final rose ceremony, Tim said: “It feels so good to finally tell Anna that I love her. It’s like I have the biggest weight lifted and I can take a deep breath. This is the first day of the next chapter of our lives together and I cannot wait to get it started.”

Equally emotional, Anna said: “I never thought I would be in this position. It has definitely made me believe in fairytales again. It was completely magical.”