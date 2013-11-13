Episode 12

Tim is only one week out from making the big decision, to help things become more clear, he spends some true one-on-one time with the three remaining Bachelorettes.

Tim takes Bachelorette #1 on board the Aquabay as it sails through Sydney Harbour, then spending the evening dining on the back of the yacht.

Meeting Bachelorette #2 the next day for a romantic drive through the Blue Mountains, Tim takes her on a bush picnic before cooking dinner in the romantic Wollemi Love Cabin.

Bachelorette #3 has a tense dinner with Tim on a trip to the Southern Highlands. How will she react when he puts her on the spot?

Tim visits the jewellers to design a ring for the final girl before watching a video message from his final three explaining how they feel. After the dates, will that make his decision of who to say goodbye to even harder?

Episodic Partners Overnight stay provided by www.milton-park.com.auSports Yacht provided by www.aocruises.com.auCabins provided by www.lovecabins.com.auAston Martin provided by www.sydneysportscarrentals.com.au

Stylist Anne Stringer

The Bachelor Wardrobe Provided by www.arthurgalan.com.auwww.industrie.com.auwww.calibre.com.auwww.topman.comwww.zara.comwww.aqulia.comwww.twsteel.comwww.godwincharli.com

Bachelorette's Wardrobe Provided by www.colettehayman.com.auwww.peterlang.com.auwww.peeptoeshoes.com.auwww.tonybianco.com.auwww.seduce.com.auwww.salsuli.comwww.wittner.com.auwww.achea-mpong.com