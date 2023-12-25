2023 CommBank Matildas Fixtures

2024 CommBank Matildas Fixtures
|Date
|Time (AEDT)
|Event
|Round
|Location
|Watch
|15 Feb
|2230-2300
|Matildas Magazine Show
|Cup of Nations Preview
|-
|Watch Now
|16 Feb
|1830-2140, kick off 1910
|Matildas vs Czechia
|Cup of Nations
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|19 Feb
|1730-2030, kick off 1800
|Matildas vs Spain
|Cup of Nations
|CommBank Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|22 Feb
|1830-2140, kick off 1910
|Matildas vs Jamaica
|Cup of Nations
|McDonald Jones Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|6 Apr
|2230-2300
|Matildas Magazine Show
|-
|-
|Watch Now
|7 Apr
|2140-2445, kick off 2215
|Matildas vs Scotland
|Friendly
|Cherry Red Records Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|12 Apr
|0430-0700, kick off 0445
|England vs Matildas
|Friendly
|Brentford Community Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|12 Jul
|2230-2300
|Matildas Magazine Show
|-
|-
|Watch Now
|14 Jul
|1830-2200, kick off 1930
|Matildas vs France
|Friendly
|Marvel Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|24 Oct
|2230-2300
|Matildas Magazine Show
|-
|-
|Watch Now
|26 Oct
|2130-2430, kick off 2200
|Matildas vs Iran
|Olympic Qualifier
|HBF Park
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|29 Oct
|1730-2030, kick off 1810
|Philippines vs Matildas
|Olympic Qualifier
|Optus Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|1 Nov
|2100-2430, kick off 2200
|Matildas vs Chinese Taipei
|Olympic Qualifier
|HBF Park
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|2 Dec
|1400-1700, kick off 1430
|Canada vs Matildas
|Friendly
|Starlight Stadium, Langford BC
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|6 Dec
|1330-1630, kick off 1400
|Canada vs Matildas
|Friendly
|BC Place, Vancouver BC
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
