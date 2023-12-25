Matildas

2023 CommBank Matildas Fixtures

Relive all the action from the CommBank Matildas' 2023 matches

 Date Time  (AEDT)  Event  Round  Location Watch
15 Feb 2230-2300 Matildas Magazine Show Cup of Nations Preview - Watch Now
16 Feb 1830-2140, kick off 1910 Matildas vs Czechia Cup of Nations Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
19 Feb 1730-2030, kick off 1800 Matildas vs Spain Cup of Nations CommBank Stadium HighlightsMini Match, Full Match
22 Feb 1830-2140, kick off 1910 Matildas vs Jamaica Cup of Nations McDonald Jones Stadium HighlightsMini Match, Full Match
6 Apr 2230-2300 Matildas Magazine Show - - Watch Now
7 Apr 2140-2445, kick off 2215 Matildas vs Scotland Friendly Cherry Red Records Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
12 Apr 0430-0700, kick off 0445 England vs Matildas Friendly Brentford Community Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
12 Jul 2230-2300 Matildas Magazine Show - - Watch Now
14 Jul 1830-2200, kick off 1930 Matildas vs France Friendly Marvel Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
24 Oct 2230-2300 Matildas Magazine Show - - Watch Now
26 Oct 2130-2430, kick off 2200 Matildas vs Iran Olympic Qualifier HBF Park Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
29 Oct 1730-2030, kick off 1810 Philippines vs Matildas Olympic Qualifier Optus Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
1 Nov 2100-2430, kick off 2200 Matildas vs Chinese Taipei Olympic Qualifier HBF Park Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
2 Dec 1400-1700, kick off 1430 Canada vs Matildas Friendly Starlight Stadium, Langford BC Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
6 Dec 1330-1630, kick off 1400 Canada vs Matildas Friendly BC Place, Vancouver BC Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
