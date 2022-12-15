NBL Christmas Clash Locked In

Tip-off for the historic Christmas night game between the Sydney Kings and Melbourne United has been locked in for 6:30pm AEDT at Qudos Bank Arena.

The blockbuster encounter between the two most recent NBL champions will mark the first time Australian professional sport has been played on Christmas.

The game will be broadcast in live and free on Network 10 in both Melbourne and Sydney.

Guide to NBL On 10 Play

“This inaugural Christmas night game will give the people of Sydney an opportunity to come together to enjoy an historic moment in Australian sport, while others across the country, in New Zealand and around the world can watch from their lounge room with family and friends, or for people who will be spending the day alone, we hope the game is something to lift the spirit for all,” NBL Commissioner Jeremy Loeliger said.

“This particular matchup between two of the biggest rivals in the competition is always a must-watch event and we are delighted to bring the game to all those who have been craving live sport on Christmas.

“Christmas games have been a huge success in the NBA for some time now, and are in fact some the most watched games of the season. Our research indicates that a lot of Australians want live sport on Christmas Day so we are confident our game will be well received and embraced.”

Loeliger acknowledged the first ever Christmas fixture might not be for everyone, but said it was all about providing options to basketball fans and sports lovers.

“There are people who have a very full agenda on Christmas Day but by the same token, there are also people who do not celebrate Christmas or who are not able to spend the time with loved ones,” he said.

“We are providing an option for those who may want some light-hearted, family friendly entertainment on the evening of Christmas. It’s all about giving people choice.”

The historic game will highlight the NBL's 12 Games of Christmas, which includes a special run of games from December 22 to January 1.

Other highlights during the 12 Games of Christmas include the Open Air Game in Melbourne, Christmas Eve in Adelaide, Boxing Day in Tasmania, the Grand Final rematch between Sydney and Tasmania, New Year’s Eve games in Illawarra and Cairns, and New Year’s Day games in Tasmania and Brisbane.

The Sydney Kings play Melbourne United on Christmas night at 6:30pm AEDT at Qudos Bank Arena. The game will be broadcast live on Channel 10 (Melbourne & Sydney) and 10 Peach.

