7 Reasons You Need To Watch Sonya's Death

Because she’s a beloved character that’s been with the show for 10 years.

Because this is a unique episode, a two-hander between Ryan and Eve. It doesn’t even have the normal opening credits. That’s how special it is.

The acting is incredible. While Ryan really nails the absolute terror and sadness Toadie feels about his wife’s imminent death, Eve delivers a moving performance of a young woman whose life is slipping away and who must prepare her husband to go on without her, while coming to terms with what may or may not await her after death.

It’s a beautiful conclusion to one of the best storylines in ages. As far as last moments go, this has to be in the top five death goals.

Sonya’s death will have far-reaching implications for other characters. Let’s just start with Mark, that guy never deals with anything very well. And if Mark’s not dealing well, Elly won’t either.

In terms of memorable Neighbours deaths, Sonya’s has to be right up there with Madge, Drew, Dee (if she’s really dead), Stingray, Helen Daniels!!! (sniff) … may they all rest in soap operatic peace.

This episode is the kind of thing that will remind you that life is short and you should ring your Nanna.