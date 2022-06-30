NCIS: New Orleans

NCIS: New Orleans - S3 Ep. 4
MA15+ | Drama

Air Date: Sat 2 Jul 2022
Expires: in 26 days

Sebastian is kidnapped after lunch with his Mother and forced to use his gaming skills to assist in a prison break.

Season 3

About the Show

NCIS: New Orleans is a drama about the local field office that investigates criminal cases affecting military personnel in The Big Easy, a city known for its music, entertainment and decadence. Leading the team is Special Agent Dwayne, aka “King,” a native of New Orleans who is driven by his need to do what is right. Working with Pride is Special Agent Christopher LaSalle, who plays hard but works harder; and Special Agent Meredith “Merri” Brody, a charismatic and tough interrogator who transferred from the Great Lakes office in search of a fresh start. Supporting them is coroner Dr. Loretta Wade, who is as eccentric as she is smart. This colorful city that harbours a dark side is a magnet for service personnel on leave, and when overindulgence is followed by trouble, Pride’s team is at its best.

Lucas Black

Lucas Black

NCIS Senior Special Agent
Zoe McLellan

Zoe McLellan

NCIS Special Agent
CCH Pounder

CCH Pounder

Medical Examiner
Scott Bakula

Scott Bakula

NCIS Special Agent in charge