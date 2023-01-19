How To Watch Basketball on 10 Play

10 Play has a growing library of basketball matches, highlights and shows available to watch live and on demand. Find out how you can watch all the action below:

Sunday Hoops

From 2pm each Sunday, four hours of high-octane basketball will be available LIVE and free to sport-lovers and adrenaline-junkies alike.

Supporters will have a front row seat to the biggest games of the season, as the NBL’s best, battle it out for the coveted 2022/2023 championship.

Start warming up for Sunday Hoops NBL every Sunday from Sunday, 2 October LIVE and free on 10 Play on demand,

Smart TV

During event times, the 10 Sport logo and associated match will appear where you currently find the 10, BOLD, SHAKE and PEACH icons. Click the icon as you currently would any of the other channels to be taken to the LIVE stream on the latest version of the following TV Apps:

Apple TV

Android TV

Telstra (Roku) TV

Amazon Fire TV

Samsung TV

Google TV

Mobile

During event times, the LIVE stream is available via your mobile internet browser on this link and also the 10 play app on your iPhone, Google Apps, Android and tablet in the Live section on the 10 play app homepage.

Chromecast

If you have a newer Chromecast device, you will still need to cast directly from the 10 play app on your mobile device. There are different ways to enable Chromecast depending on the device you are using to cast content.

How can i use Chromecast to watch 10 play

The event schedules will be updated as details are confirmed. You can find the schedule here:

Check out Sunday Hoops NBL 2022/23 Fixtures right here

Checkout 10 play for the LIVE stream, catch-up of key events, highlights, video extras, articles, galleries and more on the Sunday Hoops 10 Play page.

Unrivalled: Inside NBL23

Unrivalled: Inside NBL23 takes you behind the scenes with some of the best coaches and players in the NBL. Find out what's going on behind the scenes throughout the 2022/23 season with this must watch series.

Watch the first three episodes on 10 Play now

Watch the Unrivalled: Inside NBL23 Series

NEXT LEVEL: Inside NBL22

Treat yourself to a six-part behind-the-scenes documentary series capturing all the drama from one of the most spectacular NBL seasons in Australian history with NBL22: Next Level.

NBL22: Next Level takes viewers inside the locker rooms and reveals new details about the Sydney Kings’ historic championship win, Tasmania JackJumpers’ fairy-tale rise to the Grand Final and the dramatic end of the Perth Wildcats’ 35-year finals streak.

The series will also shine a spotlight on NBA draftees Ousmane Dieng, Hugo Besson and Luke Travers.

All six episodes of NBL22: Next Level are available to watch on demand on 10 Play!

Watch the NBL22: Next Level Series

To Kingdom Come

To Kingdom Come provides fans the chance to relive all the highs and lows of the Sydney Kings’ NBL22 championship run, in an exciting behind-the-scenes documentary exclusively on 10 Peach and 10 Play.

Watch To Kingdom Come

Check out our NBL Hub for all this content and more!

Guide To NBL On 10 Play