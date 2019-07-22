My Life Is Murder Gets Animated

The six-episode series, My Name Is Captain Thunderbolt (Sometimes), launches exclusively here this Wednesday 24 July, and is the first animated series made for 10 play.

The series is based on a cat named Captain Thunderbolt, who wanders into the apartment of Alexa Crowe – the lead character in My Life Is Murder – and takes up residence. Captain Thunderbolt appears in the television series. In the animated series, he has become a private detective, investigating Alexa’s life to decide if he should stay with her.

My Name Is Captain Thunderbolt (Sometimes) was written by Network 10’s digital editor Liz Galinovic and Hannah Fitzpatrick, script editor for My Life Is Murder.

In developing the 10 play series, Network 10 formed a unique partnership with the University of Newcastle’s animation school to enable a group of talented recent graduates to work on the project and bring Captain Thunderbolt to life.

Network 10 head of drama Rick Maier said:

“Captain Thunderbolt is clearly a star going places. Not only deserving of a show in his own right, this also helps us defray the significant cost of his management, entourage, Winnebago and extensive backstage rider. This is a series for lovers of mystery and/or man’s second best friend.”

My Name Is Captain Thunderbolt (Sometimes) will be available to watch here from Wednesday 24 July