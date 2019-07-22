My Life Is Murder

Web ExtrasArticlesHomeCredits
Back

My Life Is Murder Gets Animated

My Life Is Murder Gets Animated

Hard on the heels of its successful premiere on 10 earlier this month, the hit new Australian drama series My Life Is Murder has spawned an animated spin-off series right here on 10 play.

The six-episode series, My Name Is Captain Thunderbolt (Sometimes), launches exclusively here this Wednesday 24 July, and is the first animated series made for 10 play.

The series is based on a cat named Captain Thunderbolt, who wanders into the apartment of Alexa Crowe – the lead character in My Life Is Murder – and takes up residence. Captain Thunderbolt appears in the television series. In the animated series, he has become a private detective, investigating Alexa’s life to decide if he should stay with her.

My Name Is Captain Thunderbolt (Sometimes) was written by Network 10’s digital editor Liz Galinovic and Hannah Fitzpatrick, script editor for My Life Is Murder.

In developing the 10 play series, Network 10 formed a unique partnership with the University of Newcastle’s animation school to enable a group of talented recent graduates to work on the project and bring Captain Thunderbolt to life.

Network 10 head of drama Rick Maier said:

“Captain Thunderbolt is clearly a star going places. Not only deserving of a show in his own right, this also helps us defray the significant cost of his management, entourage, Winnebago and extensive backstage rider. This is a series for lovers of mystery and/or man’s second best friend.”

My Name Is Captain Thunderbolt (Sometimes) will be available to watch here from Wednesday 24 July

It’s Official, My Life Is Murder’s Alexa Crowe Is The MVP Of Aussie TV Right Now
NEXT STORY

It’s Official, My Life Is Murder’s Alexa Crowe Is The MVP Of Aussie TV Right Now

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    It’s Official, My Life Is Murder’s Alexa Crowe Is The MVP Of Aussie TV Right Now

    It’s Official, My Life Is Murder’s Alexa Crowe Is The MVP Of Aussie TV Right Now

    Forget Xena (jks, don’t ever do that) Lucy Lawless’ latest female-warrior offering is Alexa Crowe – a former cop-come-private detective with no time for bullshit
    Watch My Life Is Murder On 10 Play Before It Premieres On TV

    Watch My Life Is Murder On 10 Play Before It Premieres On TV

    Can’t wait for My Life Is Murder to come on the telly? Watch it on 10 play first. Huzzah!
    Lucy Lawless Stars In My Life Is Murder

    Lucy Lawless Stars In My Life Is Murder

    In the market for a new murder mystery-of-the-week? Well, look no further. My Life Is Murder is the thrilling new drama coming soon to 10 and 10 play.