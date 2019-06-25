10 play Trending

Lucy Lawless Stars In My Life Is Murder

In the market for a new murder mystery-of-the-week? Well, look no further. My Life Is Murder is the thrilling new drama coming soon to 10 and 10 play.

Lucy Lawless, an international feminist icon whom you may recall from her mythical monster-fighting days as Xena The Warrior Princess – yeah, let that sink in and get excited – stars in her first Australian lead role as the fearless and unapologetic Alexa Crowe.

A brilliant, charismatic, yet ever-so-slightly scruffy ex-homicide detective, Alexa has built her life around her career. She’s the sort of investigator who can’t stand to let injustice prevail and will push all the right buttons as she unravels the truth behind the most baffling crimes.

Alexa’s former colleague and long-time friend, Detective Inspector Kieran Hussey (Bernard Curry), figures it’s only a matter of time before she starts sticking her nose into investigations that intrigue her, so he decides to bring her in to ‘consult’ on some of his trickier cases.

So why did Alexa leave the force in the first place? Well, while the story is fascinating, Alexa doesn’t like telling it. Give her time though, she can only keep her secret long enough.

Lucy Lawless also stars alongside NIDA graduate Ebony Vagulans, who plays ambitious millennial data analyst Madison Feliciano, and a stellar line-up of guests including Danielle Cormack, Don Hany, Lisa Hensley, Magda Szubanski, Nadine Garner and Dilruk Jayasinha.

