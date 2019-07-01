10 play Trending

HomeExtrasArticlesQuizzes
Back

Watch My Life Is Murder On 10 Play Before It Premieres On TV

Watch My Life Is Murder On 10 Play Before It Premieres On TV

Can’t wait for My Life Is Murder to come on the telly? Watch it on 10 play first. Huzzah!

Your life is about to get a whole lot more exhilarating because My Life Is Murder officially premieres on Wednesday, 17th July at 8.30 pm on 10. HOWEVER, you can preview it before then on 10 play on Wednesday, July 10 from 12.00pm for 48 hours only.

Complex and confident Alexa Crowe, played by Lucy Lawless, is an ex-homicide detective who’s proud of her work and incredibly good at it. A fearless woman, she acts on instinct, and truth be told, she’s also a bit of a shit stirrer.

She jumps between being deeply empathetic to so blunt, she’s borderline rude, and her sense of humour is irreverent.

So why did this brilliant cop leave the force? Very few people know the full truth about the mystery. What we do know is that her husband, fellow cop Gary, died a few years ago.

Enter Alexa’s former colleague and long-time friend, Detective Inspector Kieran Hussey (Bernard Curry). He figures it’s only a matter of time before she starts sticking her nose into investigations that intrigue her, so he decides to bring her in to ‘consult’ on some of his trickier cases.

Joining Alexa to solve the unsolvable is the bubbly, sarcastic, ambitious and grounded, Madison (Ebony Vagulans). A true extrovert, Madison works as a Data Analyst for the Police and is on hand at Alexa’s call to do what she does best.

If this new murder-mystery series sounds right up your alley, then be sure to sign up to 10 play come Wednesday, July 10 from 12.00pm to watch this thrilling new show before its premiere date.

Watch the exclusive first episode preview of My Life Is Murder from Wednesday, July 10 from 12pm for 48 hours, only on 10 play.

Apply Now For Ex On The Beach
NEXT STORY

Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

    Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

    MTV US & Paramount+ are looking for couples and singles to be part of an exciting new version of their smash hit dating show.
    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

    The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

    There’s nothing funny about watching an extremely bad stand-up set, or is there?
    ‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

    ‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

    As part of the Pilot Showcase, Nikki Osborne brings her viral character to life in The Bush Blonde vs the World.
    Courtney’s Closet Brings You 'Good Conversation With An Even Better Transformation'

    Courtney’s Closet Brings You 'Good Conversation With An Even Better Transformation'

    One of Australia’s most iconic drag queens is coming to 10 play on July 4.