My Life Is Murder stars Lucy Lawless (Xena: Warrior Princess, Ash vs Evil Dead) as Alexa Crowe, a complex, contrary and confident ex-homicide detective in the Aussie murder-mystery series with generous lashings of comedy and weekly crimes to solve.

Fearless and playful, she acts on instinct; both avenging angel and a bit of a shit stirrer; deeply empathetic and blunt to the point of rudeness. And with a deeply irreverent sense of humour to boot.

Other than the fact her husband died a few years ago, very few people know much about Alexa or why she left the force, rendering this woman a mystery in and of herself.

And Alexa can’t resist a mystery, so when former colleague and long-time friend Detective Inspector Kieran Hussey (Bernard Curry) asks her to “consult” on his trickier cases, she seems reluctant. But in truth, she can’t resist.

Joining Alexa to solve the unsolvable is the bubbly, sarcastic, ambitious and grounded, Madison (Ebony Vagulans). A true extrovert, Madison works as a Data Analyst for the Police and is on hand at Alexa’s call to do what she does best.

My Life Is Murder features a stellar line-up of series regulars and guests including Danielle Cormack, Don Hany, Lisa Hensley, Magda Szubanski, Nadine Garner, Ryan Corr and Dilruk Jayasinha.

And is a CJZ production for Network 10, in association with Screen Australia, and financed with support from Film Victoria.