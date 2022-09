Known to fans as the horse from heaven, Saintly was identified by Bart Cummings as a champion at just two months old.

A winner of the Melbourne Cup and Cox Plate in 1996, Bart Cummings once said “I never thought I’d rate another one of my gallopers up with Galilee but Saintly was right there alongside him.”

2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and streamed on 10 play.