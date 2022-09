Dunaden won the Melbourne Cup in the closest finish ever recorded having won the G3 Geelong Cup the start prior.

He went on to win the Group 1 Hong Kong Vase six weeks after the Melbourne Cup, and also won the Caulfield Cup the following year carrying top weight and coming from a wide gate.

Trained by Mikel Delzangles and ridden by Christophe Lemaire.

