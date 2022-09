Doriemus provided Damien Oliver with his first VRC Melbourne Cup win in 1995.

In 1997 Doriemus’ jockey Greg Hall saluted as if he had won the Cup, only for the photo finish to show he had run second.

Doriemus lived out his days with former rival Might and Power at Living Legends.

