Archer was the first winner of the Melbourne Cup and one of only five horses to win more than one Melbourne Cup. He is also only one of three horses to carry more than 10 stone (approximately 63kg) to win the Cup.

Winning in 1861 and 1862. Trained by Etienne de Mestre and with the jockey Johnny Cutts.

