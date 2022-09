Grand Flaneur holds a special place in racing history as the only horse to win a Melbourne Cup and retire undefeated. He won from 1000m – 4800m displaying great versatility not seen in modern racing. He also sired Cup winners Bravo (1889) and Patron (1894).

Winning in 1880 with trainer Tom Brown and jockey Tom Hales.

