Signeature dishes

Tetsuya Wakuda: Confit of ocean trout Tetsuya’s most famous dish is this tricky fish one, which he serves with fennel and caviar. It even made it into Fritz Gubler’s book Great, Grand and Famous Chefs and their Signature Dishes.

Matt Moran: Anything with black truffles A few years ago, Matt admitted to an obsession with Australian truffles. His Aria menu still features Jerusalem artichoke with a black truffle vinaigrette and truffled potato mash.

Maggie Beer: Stuffed squid with verjuice At this year’s Good Food and Wine Show, Maggie Beer let her fans in on one of her signature recipes – squid stuffed with breadcrumbs, onion, olives, capers and orange zest, fried in olive oil then poached in her self-made verjuice and served with grilled polenta.

Heston Blumenthal: Snail porridge When the gastronomic guru created his multi-sensory snail porridge with mushrooms, garlic, butter, parsley and fennel, he said: "It’s something of a Fat Duck classic and, whatever you think of the title, utterly delicious."

Adriano Zumbo: Macarons Although Adriano has made our mouths water with his V8 vanilla cake and mille feuille, it’s his macarons that have really made him world-famous. You can choose from wacky 'Zumbaron' flavours such as salted butter caramel, peach ice tea and malted milkshake.

Gary’s mum: Lamb stew with dumplings Gary Mehigan cooked up his mother’s signature dish – slow cooked lamb leg with vegetables and suet dumplings – in a MasterClass earlier this season. Okay, so she's not a celeb chef, but she's a celeb chef's mum who knows how to rock comfort food.

Kylie Kwong: Home-style fried eggs with oyster sauce and chilli Kylie says of her masterpiece: "I have had these on the menu in my restaurant since we opened; they are a Billy Kwong signature dish. The whites are all crunchy and golden brown, while the yolks remain bright yellow and runny – it’s all about texture, texture, texture!"

Rick Stein: Fish and chips At his seafood restaurants in Australia and England, Rick is known for fancy dishes such as open lobster ravioli and blue swimmer crab with wakame salad, but he is most popular in his Cornish home town of Padstow for his simple fish and chips – all battered and cooked in rich beef dripping!

Christina Tosi : Cereal milk Christina has said that she would "never want to be defined by" her milk infused with corn flakes and sugar, but it definitely put her on the munch map. One of Christina's best recipes is panna cotta made from her cereal milk.

Jamie Oliver: Five hour lamb Rustic would be the best word to describe Jamie’s culinary creations. One of his signature dishes would have to be his typically Jamie-entitled 'Five hour lamb with wine, veg and all that'. Here, the leg of lamb braises in white wine with root vegetables, bacon, fresh herbs and garlic on a slow heat for hours.