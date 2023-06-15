Watch the Subway Joeys live and free on 10 Play

Watch all the action from the Subway Joeys as they prepare for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Thailand 2023 with the tournament set to begin on June 15.

Brad Maloney's side enter this fixture high on confidence after finishing top of their qualifying group in Shepparton last year.

They have been drawn in Group C for the upcoming AFC U17 Asian Cup alongside Tajikistan, Saudi Arabia, and China PR.

Learn More about the AFC U17 Asian Cup

This will be the first AFC U17 Asian Cup in five years due to COVID pandemic. It will feature the 10 group winners and five best runners-up from the Qualifiers, along with hosts Thailand.

This year's tournament will be the first since 2006 to be played in the U-17 age category with AFC having made the decision to switch from U-16 to U-17 starting from 2023.

Subway Joeys Hub on 10 Play

2023 Subway Joeys Fixtures

Subway Joeys' squad named for AFC-17 Asian Cup Thailand 2023

Subway Joeys' coach Brad Maloney reacts to the AFC U17 Asian Cup Draw

What is at stake?

Being crowned as the Champions of Asia would certainly have a ring to it, however, there are also four spots on offer for the top four teams to qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023™ to hosted by Peru from 10 November – 2 December 2023.

The Subway Joeys' first match will see them meet Saudi Arabia on Friday, 16 June. Watch all the action live and free on 10 Play!