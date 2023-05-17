Subway Joeys' extended squad named for 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup

The extended squad includes Adelaide United FC forward Nestory Irankunda, recent Isuzu UTE A-League Men debutant for the Central Coast Mariners, midfielder Miguel Di Pizio, and goalkeeper Anthony Pavlesic, who has also been called into the Mariners’ senior squad in the later stages of the regular season and for the Finals.

Upon announcing the extended squad, which will be reduced to 23-players ahead of the tournament, Maloney said: “Over the past year, we have been monitoring close to 120 players based in Australia and abroad, as we look to assemble the strongest available squad for these challenging World Cup qualifiers.

“We have deliberately selected a squad which provides both depth and versatility in addition to individual excellence to reflect the opposition we will face during the group stage and the demands of the tournament format.

Talking about the opportunity that lie ahead for the Australian U-17 men’s national team in Thailand, where all 28-players in the extended squad are Australian-based, Maloney explained: “The under-17s Asian Cup will be the first major test for of our country’s brightest young talent and presents a platform for each to showcase themselves against the finest in Asia.

“However, as a collective we head to Thailand with one goal in mind and that’s to reach at least the semi-finals to secure qualification for this year’s FIFA under-17s World Cup.

“The quality and strength across Asian nations, particularly at the youth level, continues to increase exponentially and we know we will have to be at our best to achieve our ambitions,” concluded Maloney.

Having finished top of their qualifying group hosted in Shepparton (Victoria) during October 2022, the Australians have been drawn in Group C and will face Saudi Arabia (16 June) and China PR (19 June) at Chonburi Stadium before completing the round robin group stage format against Tajikistan (22 June) at Bangkok’s Rajamangala National Stadium.

The 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup™ features the 10 group winners and five best runners-up from the Qualifiers, along with hosts Thailand.

Australia will need to reach the semi-finals to qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023™, currently scheduled to run 10 November – 2 December 2023, with the host country to be confirmed by FIFA following Peru’s withdrawal as tournament host.

The Subway Joeys’ coaching unit and support staff for the upcoming AFC U-17 Asian Cup includes Brad Maloney (Head Coach), Assistant Coach Michael Cooper, Goalkeeper Coach Davide del Giovine, Sports Scientist Josh Gould, Doctor Andriy Boyko, Physiotherapist Luis Resa, Equipment Manager Guido Chayan and Analyst Huw Cox.

AFC U-17 Asian Cup Thailand 2023™ Group Stage Draw

Group A: Thailand, Yemen, Malaysia, Laos Group B: Korea Republic, IR Iran, Afghanistan, Qatar Group C: Tajikistan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, China PR Group D: Japan, India, Vietnam, Uzbekistan

Australia – AFC U-17 Asian Cup Thailand 2023™ Group Stage Match Schedule

Friday 16 June – Australia vs Saudi Arabia at 5.00pm local / 8.00pm AEST, Chonburi Stadium Monday 19 June – Australia vs China PR at 5.00pm local / 8.00pm AEST, Chonburi Stadium Thursday 22 June – Australia vs Tajikistan at 5.00pm local / 8.00pm AEST, Rajamangala National Stadium (Bangkok)

SUBWAY JOEYS EXTENDED SQUAD l AFC U-17 ASIAN CUP THAILAND 2023 l 15 JUNE – 2 JULY

NAME POSITION CURRENT CLUB (as at 16 May ’23) JUNIOR CLUB / MEMBER FEDERATION Nathan AMANATIDIS Attacker Adelaide United FC Adelaide Comets FC / Football South Australia Peter ANTONIOU Defender Melbourne City FC FC Bulleen Lions / Football Victoria Nathan BARRIE Defender Western Sydney Wanderers FC Seaforth FC / Football New South Wales Daniel BENNIE Attacker Perth Glory FC Sorrento FC / Football West Rylan BROWNLIE Attacker Olympic FC Moreton Bay United FC / Football Queensland Robert COOK Goalkeeper Perth Glory FC Joondalup City FC / Football West Giovanni DE ABREU Midfielder Perth Glory FC Sorrento FC / Football West Zachary DE JESUS Defender Sydney FC Lakeside Lions JFC / Football New South Wales Miguel DI PIZIO Midfielder Central Coast Mariners FC AC United / Football New South Wales Campbell DOVISON Attacker Western United FC East Bentleigh SC / Football Victoria Mitchell GLASSON Attacker Sydney FC Liverpool Rangers SC / Football New South Wales Daniel GRASKOSKI Goalkeeper Northcote City FC Glen Eira FC / Football Victoria Aden GREEN Defender Western Sydney Wanderers FC Maccabi Hakoah JFC / Football New South Wales Jordan HOEY Attacker Melbourne Victory FC FC Bulleen Lions / Football Victoria Edward INCE Midfielder Brisbane Roar FC Pine Hills FC / Football Queensland Nestory IRANKUNDA Attacker Adelaide United FC Adelaide Croatia Raiders SC / Football South Australia Andriano LEBIB Defender Perth Glory FC Dianella White Eagles / Football West Jonathon LEITHEAD Defender Perth Glory FC Subiaco AFC / Football West Jacob McLACHLAN Defender Sydney FC Georges Rivers FC / Football New South Wales Richard NKOMO Defender Sydney FC South West Wanderers / Football New South Wales Bailey O’NEIL Defender Adelaide United FC Western Strikers SC / Football South Australia Andre PARKES Defender Central Coast Mariners FC Castle Hill United FC / Football New South Wales Anthony PAVLESIC Goalkeeper Central Coast Mariners FC Sydney United 58 FC / Football New South Wales Sotiri PHILLIS Defender Adelaide United FC West Torrens Birkalla / Football South Australia Tiago QUINTAL Midfielder Sydney FC Baulkham Hills FC / Football New South Wales Corey SUTHERLAND Midfielder Perth Glory FC Cockburn City / Football West Fabian TALLADIRA Midfielder Adelaide United FC Adelaide City FC / South Australia Michael VONJA Goalkeeper Western United FC Caroline Springs George Cross FC / Football Victoria

