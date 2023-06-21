Joeys U17's

Full Match ReplaysExtras2023 FixturesAFC U17 Asian Cup
More
Back

Relive all the action from the Joeys' AFC U17 Asian Cup campaign

Relive all the action from the Joeys' AFC U17 Asian Cup campaign

Catch up with all the action from the Subway Joeys' AFC U17 Asian Cup campaign with all the replays and highlights available on demand across 10 Play

The Subway Joeys are currently taking part in the AFC U17 Asian Cup in Thailand.

They have already faced off against the likes of Saudi Arabia and China PR before they go head to head against Tajikistan in their final group stage encounter on Thursday night.

Brad Maloney's side are in pole position to progress through the group stage after securing a thrilling victory over China.

Catch up with all the action from the Subway Joeys' campaign below

Saudi Arabia vs Joeys: Full Match Replay

Saudi Arabia vs Joeys: Highlights

China vs Joeys: Full Match Replay

China vs Joeys: Highlights

You can stream all of the matches from the Subway Joeys' AFC U17 Asian Cup campaign live and free on 10 Play

Watch the Subway Joeys live and free on 10 Play

Subway Joeys Hub on 10 Play

2023 Subway Joeys Fixtures

Subway Joeys' squad named for AFC-17 Asian Cup Thailand 2023

Sport in June on 10 Play

Football Hub

2023 Subway Joeys Fixtures
NEXT STORY

2023 Subway Joeys Fixtures

Advertisement

Related Articles

2023 Subway Joeys Fixtures

2023 Subway Joeys Fixtures

Watch the Subway Joeys live and exclusive on 10 Play
Subway Joeys' squad named for AFC-17 Asian Cup Thailand 2023

Subway Joeys' squad named for AFC-17 Asian Cup Thailand 2023

Subway Joeys’ Head Coach Brad Maloney has named Australia’s 23-player squad for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Thailand 2023™ to be staged in Bangkok and Chonburi from June 15 – July 2, 2023.
Watch the Subway Joeys live and free on 10 Play

Watch the Subway Joeys live and free on 10 Play

Watch the Subway Joeys' AFC U17 Asian Cup campaign live and free on 10 Play