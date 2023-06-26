Watch Japan vs Subway Joeys live and free on 10 Play

The Subway Joeys come up against Japan in the Quarter Finals of the AFC U17 Asian Cup on Monday night.

Brad Maloney's side finished second in their group with two wins and a defeat and will be faced with the challenge of facing Japan who finished top of their group and remain undefeated.

Japan are the reigning champions - winning the last instalment of the tournament in 2018 when it was previously the AFC U16 Asian Cup.

Monday night's clash will be crucial for the Subway Joeys' with qualification for the FIFA U17 World Cup on the line.

A win against Japan will see the Joeys qualify for the showcase event in Indonesia later this year at the expense of their opponents.

