Watch Barcelona vs A-League All Stars live and free on 10 play

An almighty clash between the might of Spanish giants FC Barcelona and the Isuzu UTE A-League’s top talents is set to take place live and free on 10 Bold and 10 play with kick off at 2005 AEST.

Barcelona’s first ever tour of Australia will see them face off against a select group of A-League stars coached by Manchester United legend and former Sydney FC midfielder, Dwight Yorke.

The A-League All Stars was a concept brought to life in 2013 for a match against Manchester United at Stadium Australia and was once again assembled for a friendly against Serie A heavyweights Juventus a year later.

The highly anticipated clash with Barcelona is set to take place just three days after the Spaniards finish their La Liga campaign and will act as the perfect curtain raiser for the Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final that weekend.

The Catalan club have enjoyed a resurgence since legend, Xavi, returned to coach the club last year. The Spanish maestro has turned around Barca’s fortunes as they look set to finish second after a disastrous start to their season.

Watch the Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final on May 28 – kick off 1945 AEST on 10 play