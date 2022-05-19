Football

Watch Barcelona vs A-League All Stars live and free on 10 play

All eyes will be on Barcelona as they face off against the A-League All Stars live and free on 10 play on May 25.

An almighty clash between the might of Spanish giants FC Barcelona and the Isuzu UTE A-League’s top talents is set to take place live and free on 10 Bold and 10 play with kick off at 2005 AEST.

Barcelona’s first ever tour of Australia will see them face off against a select group of A-League stars coached by Manchester United legend and former Sydney FC midfielder, Dwight Yorke.

The A-League All Stars was a concept brought to life in 2013 for a match against Manchester United at Stadium Australia and was once again assembled for a friendly against Serie A heavyweights Juventus a year later.

A-League All Stars Besart Berisha in action against Manchester United at Stadium Australia, Sydney. Photo: Steve Christo

The highly anticipated clash with Barcelona is set to take place just three days after the Spaniards finish their La Liga campaign and will act as the perfect curtain raiser for the Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final that weekend.

The Catalan club have enjoyed a resurgence since legend, Xavi, returned to coach the club last year. The Spanish maestro has turned around Barca’s fortunes as they look set to finish second after a disastrous start to their season.

Watch the Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final on May 28 – kick off 1945 AEST on 10 play

Australian Internationals live and free on 10 play in June
Australian Internationals live and free on 10 play in June

Football fans will be treated to the very best with the Socceroos, CommBank Matildas and Australia U23's all in action in June live on 10 play and Paramount+
Blackpool Player, Jake Daniels, Becomes First Openly Gay Professional UK Footballer Since 1990

Blackpool forward, Jake Daniels, has ended decades of silence and became the first openly gay active football player in the UK since Justin Fashanu in 1990.
World's Best To Play Exhibition Matches. Live And Exclusive On 10 And 10 play On Demand.
It's an action packed week of football as the Isuzu UTE A-League heats up, Sydney FC and Melbourne City FC continue flying the flag in the AFC Champions League and catch the brand new Round Ball Rules Vodcast.
Paramount+ is pleased to announce the addition of the CONCACAF Qualifiers to their extensive football library.