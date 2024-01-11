Watch FA Cup: Behind The Dreams on 10 Play

Learn all about the background of the historic FA Cup with the Behind the Dreams documentary which provides top insight into what the competition means for clubs across the lower tiers of the English football pyramid.

Qualification is not a guarantee with a host of clubs forced to qualify for the knockout competition that is adored from all corners of the globe.

FA Cup: Behind The Dreams sees the cameras go behind the scenes at Ramsgate as they seek to topple Frome Town on their journey to qualify for the Cup.

We also learn more about Sheffield FC who hold an interesting record which many may not be aware of.

Find out about all the wonderful stories about the FA Cup with this incredible documentary, and don't forget that you can catch all the latest action live on Paramount+

Watch FA Cup Reload: Michael Owen 2001 here.

2023/24 FA Cup Fixtures

FA Cup Third Round Review Show