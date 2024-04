In addition to the Emirates FA Cup, you can now live stream the FA Youth Cup as well as watch it on demand on 10 Play!

Watch the next generation of footballers as they aim to shine in one of the world's most respected Cup competitions.

Catch up with all the action from the semi finals below, plus check out the fixtures to find out more about the upcoming FA Youth Cup Final.

FA Youth Cup SF: Manchester City vs Bristol City

FA Youth Cup Fixtures

Watch the FA Youth Cup live and free on 10 Play