Extras
FA Cup Reload 2021: Youri Tielemans
FA Cup Winner looks back on the 2021 Final, Chelsea vs Leicester City at Wembley Stadium.
FA Cup Reload 2013: Shaun Maloney
FA Cup Winner looks back on the 2013 Final, Manchester City vs Wigan Athletic, Wembley Stadium
FA Cup Reload 2002: Ray Parlour
FA Cup Winner looks back on the 2002 Final, Arsenal vs Chelsea, Millennium Stadium, Cardiff
FA Cup Reload 1987: Keith Houchan
FA Cup Winner looks back on the 1987 Final, Coventry City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Wembley Stadium, London