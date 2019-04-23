Burn The Floor Is Landing Down Under

Our first season of Dancing With The Stars may have come to an end, but there’s no need to feel sad! Some of your favourite pro dancers from this season will be hitting the dancefloor for the incredible touring stage show Burn The Floor.

Burn The Floor is an international ballroom and Latin dance spectacle, showcasing an insanely talented ensemble of performers that will take you on an unforgettable dance journey.

This time, Burn The Floor is coming Down Under to perform at our very own iconic Sydney Opera House for two shows on Sunday 28 July.

Gracing the stage as the Burn The Floor host is none other than Dancing With The Stars judge Tristan MacManus.

Along with the incredible dancers, twirling and chasseing around the stage will be special guests and Dancing With The Stars alumni Olympia Valance and 2019 champion Samuel Johnson.

Catch some familiar faces under the spotlight, such as Constance Hall’s dance partner Gustavo Viglio, Samuel’s dance partner Jorja Freeman, and Olympia’s dance partner Jarryd Byrne.

Find out more about Burn The Floor in Sydney.