Australia, It's Time To Meet Your Dancing Stars

Claudia Karvan, Ed Kavalee, Celia Pacquola, Chloe Lattanzi, Dean Wells, Travis Cloke, Dami Im, Angie Kent, Beau Ryan and Christian Wilkins have dusted off their dancing shoes and will waltz their way onto a brand new, sparkly season of Dancing With The Stars!

Iconic Aussie actress Claudia Karvan (Love My Way, The Secret Life Of Us, Puberty Blues) will be throwing her scripts in the air to try her luck in the dancing world. Will she be able to put her acting skills to good use, or will a real-life drama unfold before our eyes?

Joining Claudia are jokesters Ed Kavalee and Celia Pacquola, who you may know as regulars on 10's hilarious comedy and entertainment show Have You Been Paying Attention? They're hoping that they won't become the butt of everyone's jokes as they attempt to shimmy, waltz and foxtrot their way to the coveted mirror ball trophy.

Fresh off the plane from America is Chloe Lattanzi, daughter of Australia's sweetheart Olivia Newton-John. Chloe is no stranger to the spotlight - being a talented actress and performer - and is ready to put her talents to good use.

Known for being wrapped up in a highly publicised cheating scandal, Married At First Sight star Dean Wells is waltzing away from all the dinner party drama and hip-hopping his way onto the dance floor.

He may have played a whopping 256 AFL games and won a premiership, but we think swapping footy boots for dancing shoes may be Travis Cloke's biggest hurdle yet.

Singing sensation Dami Im is no stranger to the stage, having won The X-Factor Australia and representing Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2016. But just how will this self-confessed "unco" fare on the dance floor?

Australia’s favourite bachelorette is fresh from finding love and will be swapping roses and cocktail parties for rumba and dance parties. Will Angie Kent literally fall head over heels, or will she spin her way to a win?

Not one to shy away from a challenge, The Amazing Race Australia hostBeau Ryan will be hoping that he’s picked up some dancing skills on his recent worldwide adventures.

And last, but definitely not least to hit the stage is podcast guru, model, socialite, TV presenter and son of TV royalty Richard Wilkins, Christian Wilkins. He's no stranger to the entertainment world. But is he ready for a challenge of a different kind?

Hosted by 10’s dazzling dynamic duo Amanda Keller and Grant Denyer,Dancing With The Stars sees ten illustrious celebrities paired with professional dancers to compete in a dance competition oozing glitz and glamour, to win $50,000 for their chosen charity.

Under the watchful eye of our three judges – Craig Revel Horwood, Sharna Burgess and Tristan MacManus – the pressure is on to ensure the celebrities don’t put a foot wrong and risk elimination.

So, get ready because it’s going to be one hell of a dance off!

Dancing With The Stars Premieres Sunday, 9 February on 10 and 10 play