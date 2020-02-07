How To Vote For Your Favourite Celeb

*Voting lines are not currently open. Stay tuned for more information*

OPTION 1: SMS Vote

SMS voting is easy - just SMS your favourite celeb's first name to the number below. The best part - you can make multiple SMS votes a day.

OPTION 2: Online Vote

Want a way to show your support for free? You can make one online vote per day - just follow the easy steps below!

Step 1

Head to the voting page 10play.com.au/dancing-with-the-stars/vote

You'll need to make sure you're signed in to your 10 play membership account to access the online voting page.

Not a member yet? No dramas. You just need to sign up.

Step 2

Accept the terms and conditions on the voting page.

Step 3

To cast your vote, just press the button featuring your favourite celebrity's name

Having any trouble logging in? We're here to help - just contact us.

Terms and conditions