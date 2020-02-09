Why You Should See Gene Kelly: The Legacy Show

In this one-woman presentation, Patricia Kelly presents an intimate portrait of Gene Kelly – the dynamic and innovative artist who created some of the most memorable and iconic dance scenes in film history.

Gene Kelly is a Hollywood icon, appearing in iconic films like Anchors Away, Ziegfeld Follies, An American In Paris, The Three Musketeers and of course Singin’ In The Rain.

During the course of their decade together, Patricia Kelly recorded her husband’s words in some format nearly every day to help build his memoir, which contributed to the formation of Gene Kelly: The Legacy Show.

When can you see the show?

Wednesday 12th Feb Sydney State Theatre TICKETS

Thursday 13th Feb Melbourne Recital Centre TICKETS

Sunday 16th Feb Brisbane QPAC Concert Hall TICKETS

Don't just take our word for it, check out some of the reviews:

" Endearingly Entertaining " - The Hollywood Reporter

"This special live program makes for a remarkable experience praised as "a real treat" - by Variety/ Theatre mania

" The Legacy will have you geeking out for Gene Kelly"- stage and cinema

"Gene Kelly - The Legacy - an endearing evening with Patricia Ward Kelly ~ Lovingly sharing memoirs of a brilliant and legendary icon of dance " - Broadway world