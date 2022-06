Abbie Chats follows reality TV and podcast queen, Abbie Chatfield, as she looks beyond the click-bait headlines to uncover the humanity and the heart of people that are often misunderstood, or under-understood. Abbie visits a porn set and speaks to LA based Aussie porn superstar Angela White. She also spends a day with a group of four very different asexuals, and hears of their experiences coming to terms of not wanting sex at all.