Join The Bush Blonde as she sets out on her mission to UNBUGGER THE WORLD!

Cheeky and irreverent with guaranteed triple dose of laughs every week, 10’s new comedy The Bush Blonde Vs. The World is certain to be trending on socials from the moment it hits the small screens.

This episode Bushie (as she is affectionately known) will kick off her campaign as a PM candidate by chatting to voters, start an Onlyfans account to save the fire ravaged koalas and have a crack at inventing some new, more Aussie friendly Olympic sports for the BrisVegas 2032 Games.

We’ll also get a sneak peek at her attempt to unbugger Byron Bay and meet her besties… life coach Gideon and Bogan Bev.