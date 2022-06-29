The dinner table can act as a unifier, a place of community.

In contemporary culture people have been brought up to express themselves, but have we lost the art of exchanging ideas? This series hopes to look at broader lifestyle concepts than dissecting daily news and current events.

Dining together can radically shift people’s perspectives: It reduces people’s perceptions of inequality, and diners tend to view those of different races, genders, and socioeconomic backgrounds as more equal than they would in other social scenarios.

So, what can we teach each other from our lived experience?

The series is a “buddy show”. We’re plying our guests with food & drink; providing a space for them to let their guard down, break down barriers & celebrate shared experiences with food as the backdrop.

Each week, Narelda, Melissa and Susan will invite a guest for a meal who they have a burning desire to talk to. The loose, informal tone is the show’s best asset, similar to a podcast. The series aims is highlight the value of sharing lived experiences and applying compassion in the face of diverse perspectives and voices.

Hosted by Narelda Jacobs, Susan Carland & Melissa Leong with guest Patricia Karvelas (RN Breakfast, ABC).