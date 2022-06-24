In 1996, American psychologist Dr Arthur Aron designed an experiment to increase intimacy between two complete strangers: 36 questions – from light and playful to dark and unexpected – to be asked and answered authentically within 45 minutes flat.

The results were astonishing. One couple got married 6 months later. The vast majority of other participants rated their stranger “as close as the average relationship in their lives”.

Fast forward to 2022: it’s Australia’s turn. For the first time ever, we put Dr Aron’s work to the test with a bunch of single humans in The Love Experiment.

We watch as all couples fidget, squirm and struggle to answer questions that probe deeper and deeper, climaxing with an intense 3-minute silent stare into each others’ eyes. But will authentic connection, perhaps even love, ultimately bloom for our hopeful participants?

We find out for two of the couples, as we jump into The Love Experiment and experience their nail-biting journey up close and personal.

Whatever the romantic result, we gain fascinating insight into the power of self-disclosure, vulnerability and empathy – making us think, cringe and laugh as we go.