'I've Realised How Irresistible A Lie Is': Frank Woodley Tells Us The Truth About Would I Lie To You?

Each week Chrissie, Charlie and Frank are joined by celebrity guests who will share shocking and incredible stories about themselves. While some of these stories may be too good to be true, it'll be up to the opposing team to figure out what is true and what is a lie.

Speaking to 10 Play about Season 2, Frank said, "There's no preparation, we just flip those cards, start talking and hang on for dear life."

While he's got a whole season of fibbing under his belt, Frank said he's not sure all that experience made him any better of a liar. "It certainly shattered my confidence in my ability to tell if someone is lying.

"I used to assume I had a pretty good gauge for dishonesty," he said, "but there's been so many stories I thought were definitely true that were lies, and stories that were clearly obviously lies that turned out to be true that now I have no idea," he said.

"Someone could say to me, 'I raised money for charity by walking around Australia on my lips,' and I'd probably say, 'How much did you raise?'"

This season's line-up of guests include comedians, chefs, actors and politicians -- the latter which Frank described as "consummate liars", but he added that all the guests were pretty good at telling tall tales.

"There are people like Rebecca Gibney, Julie Goodwin and Chris Brown, who are just so damn bloody trustworthy and likeable that they have you on the ropes before they even open their mouths," Frank admitted.

"Rebecca Gibney could say, 'I spent three years working on the NASA international space station studying the effects that zero gravity has on knitting,' and I’d be like, 'What were your findings?'”

Captaining a team on the show hasn't made Frank a better liar, but it has made him realise "how irresistible a lie is if the person telling it has absolute commitment".

"I’ve even heard a theory that when we hear a story, either true or false, we see it in our imagination … and then we do additional work to analyse its credibility. But it’s already in our head as something seen by our minds eye," he explained.

"We have truly witnessed it. As a result, I now have a collection of images of various celebrities engaging in outrageous events in my mind and I can’t even remember which ones were actually true."

Frank added that due to the amount of times he guesses wrong during the show, he's in no position to offer advice to anyone about telling fact from fiction. "Someone told me that when a person lies they blink. But they then said that when a person tells the truth they also blink … So good luck," he said.

"It’s all about commitment. Don’t over think it. Don’t try to be too clever. Just say whatever comes to mind with absolute commitment. Even if you contradict yourself don’t panic," Frank said.

"People contradict themselves when they’re telling the truth, all the time. I’m not sure what the moral dimension of this advice is? Use this knowledge for good instead of evil. Please don’t go the full Trump on us."

