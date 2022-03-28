Shows
Would I Lie To You?
Season 1, Episode 5: Would You Rather?
PG
|
Comedy
Details
Add to my Shows
Share
Episodes
Video Extras
Articles
Quizzes
Extras
3 mins
Unseen: Quick-fire Lies
Before working in kids entertainment, Jimmy dabbled in adult entertainment. Does this seem legit, or is it a baseless lie? Find out on Would I Lie To You?
1 mins
Season 1, Episode 8: 2 Truths 1 Lie
Being called a Rove Lookalike? Sleeping through a 7.2 magnitude earthquake? Find out which of these are truths on Would I Lie To You?
1 mins
Season 1, Episode 7: Biggest Lies
What's the biggest lie these celebrities have told their parents? Find out in this exclusive Would I Lie To You? clip.
5 mins
Unseen: Drag Names With Rhys
Whenever Rhys Nicholson meets someone new, he thinks up a drag name for them. Does this seem legit, or is it a baseless lie? Find out on Would I Lie To You?
1 mins
Season 1, Episode 6: Q&A
Find out things you never knew about these celebrities in this hilarious Would I Lie To You? Q&A clip.
3 mins
Unseen: Art's Chucky Doll
Art Simone always hides this particular doll when someone visits. Does this seem legit, or is it a baseless lie? Find out on Would I Lie To You?
1 mins
Season 1, Episode 5: Would You Rather?
6 mins
Unseen: Spooky Home Truths?
Did 'Ghost Whisperer' Gina Liano really live in a haunted house as a child? Find out in this exclusive Would I Lie To You? clip
1 mins
Season 1, Episode 4: Would You Rather?
Could you go without your phone for a week or have no internet for a month? Find out what these celebrities would rather in this exclusive Would I Lie To You? clip.
3 mins
Unseen: Matt’s Audition
Matt Okine relives his Australian Idol audition rejection, but did it really happen? Find out in this exclusive Would I Lie To You? clip.
Articles
‘Just How Gullible Are You?’ Would Chris Taylor Lie To Us?
We had an open and honest chat with Chris Taylor about the upcoming series Would I Lie To You?… At least, we think we did.
Quizzes
The Would I Lie To You? Quiz
Could you determine fact from fiction on the game show that puts lie detection to the test? Take this quiz to find out.
Season 1
