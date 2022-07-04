Sometimes life will surprise you. Starring Mandy Moore (A Walk to Remember), Milo Ventimiglia (Heroes, Gilmore Girls) and Sterling K. Brown (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story), This Is Us is a refreshingly honest and provocative series that follows a unique ensemble. As their paths cross and their life stories intertwine in curious ways, we find that several of them share the same birthday, and so much more than anyone would expect.

From the writer and directors of Crazy, Stupid, Love comes a smart, modern dramedy that will challenge your everyday presumptions about the people you think you know.

Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan, Susan Kelechi Watson and Ron Cephas Jones also star.