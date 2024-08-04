News
Millennial Nostalgia Gen Z Could Never Understand
Life without smartphones seems nearly impossible to imagine for Gen Z, but comedian Tanya Hennessy has taken us all on a trip down memory lane to simpler, less technologically advanced times. She joins us now.
How Handwritten Letters Changed The Lives Of Donor Families
Oren and Jill Klemich's lives were turned upside down when they lost their son Jack, but he was able to save lives with his organ donations. 12 years on, Oren and Jill have received a heartwarming letter from one of the recipients.
100-Year-Old Gwen’s Secret To A Long Life (Bottoms Up!)
100-year-old Gwen Jackson lives life in the fast lane and shares her cheeky secret to her long and glorious life.
Kate Gudinski: Why I'm Sharing My Dad's Legacy
The late Mushroom Group founder Michael Gudinski launched the careers of Australia's most iconic artists and his daughter Kate Gudinski shares why she is sharing the story of her dad's legacy in a new podcast series as well as the time Madonna gave her a piggyback.
Aussie Dolphins Break Olympic Record In 400m Relay
Aussie Dolphins Ariarne Titmus, Mollie O'Callaghan, Lani Pallister and Brianna Throssell have triumphed in the women's 4x200 metre freestyle, setting a new Olympic record in the process. Mollie's sister, Sophie O'Callaghan, joins us.
Adelaide Makes Top 20 Most Beautiful Cities In The World
Sorry Sydney, but Adelaide has been named one of the most beautiful cities in the world, so how did the City of Churches make the list?
Australia's Olympic Success Continues
Australia is now fourth on the medal tally for the Paris Olympics after swimmer Mollie O'Callaghan won the 200-metre freestyle final, with Ariarne Titmus coming in second. Director of Sports at St Peters Western Swimming Club Shaun Nodwell joins us.