Victoria Named On The 'Cool List' For 2024, Making It One Of The Most Exciting Places To Visit In The World

The state was the only destination in Australia to make the list.

The 30 destinations on the ‘Cool List’ are places that are expected to make headlines in 2024, with Victoria pegged to have the country’s steamiest new road trip”.

The Great Victorian Bathing Trail is a tourism route that will see existing and new hot springs spots across the come together in a 900km trail, with Melbourne at its centre.

Six spots are already open: Peninsula Hot Springs, Metung Hot Springs, Alba Thermal Springs & Spa, Geelong Eastern Sea Baths, Deep Blue Hotel & Hot Springs, and Hepburn Bathhouse and the Phillip Island Hot Springs and 12 Apostles Hot Springs & Resort are expected to join the trail next.