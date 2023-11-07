The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Victoria Named On The 'Cool List' For 2024, Making It One Of The Most Exciting Places To Visit In The World

Victoria Named On The 'Cool List' For 2024, Making It One Of The Most Exciting Places To Visit In The World

Victoria has made it onto National Geographic’s ‘Cool List’, which names the most exciting destinations to visit in the world.

The state was the only destination in Australia to make the list.

The 30 destinations on the ‘Cool List’ are places that are expected to make headlines in 2024, with Victoria pegged to have the country’s steamiest new road trip”.

The Great Victorian Bathing Trail is a tourism route that will see existing and new hot springs spots across the come together in a 900km trail, with Melbourne at its centre.

Six spots are already open: Peninsula Hot Springs, Metung Hot Springs, Alba Thermal Springs & Spa, Geelong Eastern Sea Baths, Deep Blue Hotel & Hot Springs, and Hepburn Bathhouse and the Phillip Island Hot Springs and 12 Apostles Hot Springs & Resort are expected to join the trail next.

Doctor Warns Kissing a Bearded Man Could Lead To A Bacterial Infection
NEXT STORY

Doctor Warns Kissing a Bearded Man Could Lead To A Bacterial Infection

Advertisement

Related Articles

Doctor Warns Kissing a Bearded Man Could Lead To A Bacterial Infection

Doctor Warns Kissing a Bearded Man Could Lead To A Bacterial Infection

A doctor is warning that kissing a man with dirty facial hair could put you at risk of bacterial infections.
Family Welcomes Baby Born At Whopping 14 Pounds (6KG)

Family Welcomes Baby Born At Whopping 14 Pounds (6KG)

A family in Canada has returned home with their newborn son, who was born via caesarean section in Ontario last month and weighed in at 14 pounds and 8 ounces.
Florida Python Hunters Bag Themselves A Burmese Behemoth

Florida Python Hunters Bag Themselves A Burmese Behemoth

Five crazy-brave snake catchers in Florida have joined forces to bring down a truly ssss-eismic Burmese python, weighing in at almost 90 kilograms and measuring over 5 metres long.
Aussie Slams People For The 'Psychopathic' Way They Make Two Minute Noodles

Aussie Slams People For The 'Psychopathic' Way They Make Two Minute Noodles

An Aussie woman has sparked debate after calling people out on the way they eat two-minute noodles.
There Are Now Just 100 Days Until Taylor Swift Arrives In Australia

There Are Now Just 100 Days Until Taylor Swift Arrives In Australia

The countdown is on for diehard Swifties, with pop superstar Taylor Swift set to launch the Australian leg of her Eras tour in just 100 days time.