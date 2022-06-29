The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Uber And Australian Transport Workers Union Agree On Deal For Minimum Pay For Workers

Uber And Australian Transport Workers Union Agree On Deal For Minimum Pay For Workers

Australia's main transport union and Uber agreed on a minimum wage stating they would "set minimum and transparent enforceable earnings and benefits/conditions for platform workers".

Uber Technologies Inc. and Australia's main transport union agreed on Tuesday to enforce a minimum wage for drivers on the ride-share app. 

The move will ensure the trade union can oversee disputes that result in drivers in the so-called "gig economy" having their accounts shut off, and protect drivers' rights to organise with a "collective voice", the statement said.

Though the changes are largely symbolic as opposed to financial, they reflect a broader response by the San Francisco tech giant to pressure from unions around the world to put a floor under wages that supersede its fee-setting algorithms.

In a joint statement, Uber and the Transport Workers Union (TWU) said they signed an agreement to support an unspecified federal body to "set minimum and transparent enforceable earnings and benefits/conditions for platform workers."

Australian courts have supported Uber's argument that its drivers are independent contractors, not employees.

However, an inquiry by the state of New South Wales recommended setting up a tribunal in April to set "minimum pay and conditions for gig workers".

Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires
NEXT STORY

Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Advertisement

Related Articles

Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Iconic Disney character, Mickey Mouse could become part of the public domain as the character reaches the 95-year mark, the point where U.S. copyright laws that state intellectual property on artistic work expire.
Copenhagen Mass Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Harry Styles 'Devastated' As Concert Is Cancelled

Copenhagen Mass Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Harry Styles 'Devastated' As Concert Is Cancelled

Police in Denmark say three people were killed and three are in a critical condition, while a 22-year-old Danish man has been arrested after being detained near the site.
Rain-Ravaged Sydney Communities Should Brace For Worst Flooding In 18 Months, Government Says

Rain-Ravaged Sydney Communities Should Brace For Worst Flooding In 18 Months, Government Says

Rain-ravaged communities in Greater Sydney should brace for what could be the worst flooding in the past 18 months, the federal emergency management minister says. 
Anthony Albanese Meets President Zelensky In Ukraine, Pledging $100M In Aid

Anthony Albanese Meets President Zelensky In Ukraine, Pledging $100M In Aid

Anthony Albanese made a surprise, historic visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, meeting president Zelensky for the first time in person.
Friends' Co-Creator To Donate $4 Million After Becoming 'Embarrassed' About The Show's Lack Of Diversity

Friends' Co-Creator To Donate $4 Million After Becoming 'Embarrassed' About The Show's Lack Of Diversity

One of the co-creator of ‘Friends’ has donated $4 million after admitting she is “embarrassed” by the show’s whiteness.