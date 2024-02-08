The Project

Tenacious D Set To Tour Australia For The First Time In 11 Years

Comedy rock duo Tenacious D are touring Australia for the first time in over 10 years.

Actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass are bringing their ‘Spicy Meatball Tour’ to Australia in July this year.

In a statement from Frontier Touring, an ‘Anonymous Rock Historian’ said “It’s no joke. Tenacious D is the best band in the world and in the Spicy Meatball Tour they are at the peak of their powers”.

“Better than the Beatles … better than the Stones … even better than Taylor Swift. And they have PYRO!!! Do not miss the spicy meatball … it’s D-licious!!!” they said.

Their tour will kick off in Sydney on July 14, and then will head to Newcastle, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Adelaide, before flying across the ditch to play shows in Wellington and Auckland.

The tour comes a year after the duo released their first song in five years, ‘Video Games’. Jack Black also provided the hit ballad ‘Peaches’ for the Super Mario Bros. Movie in December 2023.

