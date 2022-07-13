The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Supermoon To Light Up The Night Skies Across Australia

Supermoon To Light Up The Night Skies Across Australia

Look up at the sky tonight, people, there’s a supermoon shining bright.

The July full moon, the buck moon, is set to illuminate the night sky across Australia.   

  

The buck moon reached its peak this morning, but don’t fret; it will be shining bright up until early Friday morning.  

  

For those who manage to catch a glimpse, the moon may appear brighter and larger than other moons we’ve seen this year, hence the name supermoon.  

  

  

“Unlike some astronomical events, there’s not (a situation where) you’ve got to look at it this instant or else you miss it,” Noah Petro, chief of NASA’s Planetary Geology, Geophysics and Geochemistry Lab, told CNN 

  

“There’s really no moment that you have to be looking at it to maximise your enjoyment of the full moon. If it’s cloudy and you don’t want to be outside, just go one of the next nights.”  

  

  

The full moon is most commonly known as the buck moon because male deer, or bucks, grow out their antlers fully in July, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac 

  

In Europe, July’s moon is often referred to as the hay moon, in reference to the haymaking season in June and July, according to NASA.  

  

So, before you go to bed tonight, make sure you have a quick peek of the moon. 

Tiger Woods Takes On Greg 'The Shark' Norman Over New Saudi Backed LIV Tour
NEXT STORY

Tiger Woods Takes On Greg 'The Shark' Norman Over New Saudi Backed LIV Tour

Advertisement

Related Articles

Tiger Woods Takes On Greg 'The Shark' Norman Over New Saudi Backed LIV Tour

Tiger Woods Takes On Greg 'The Shark' Norman Over New Saudi Backed LIV Tour

Golf legend Tiger Woods has attacked Greg Norman and sided with the decision to uninvite Norman to the 150th British Open celebrations.
Woman’s Incredible Op Shop Find Hidden In Designer Handbag

Woman’s Incredible Op Shop Find Hidden In Designer Handbag

A shopper has stumbled across an incredible find hidden inside a designer bag she bought from an op shop for $10.
Splendour In The Grass Forced To Ban Unaccompanied Teens, Parents Left Searching For Tickets

Splendour In The Grass Forced To Ban Unaccompanied Teens, Parents Left Searching For Tickets

Ticket holders under the age of 18 to Splendour in the Grass have been told they cannot attend the NSW festival unless an adult accompanies them.
January 6 Committee Focuses On Trump Tweet That Triggered Capitol Riots After ‘Unhinged’ Meeting

January 6 Committee Focuses On Trump Tweet That Triggered Capitol Riots After ‘Unhinged’ Meeting

The hearing of the January 6 committee is focusing on a tweet by former U.S. President Donald Trump that triggered the Capital Riots.
Indian Police Surprised After Pulling Over TukTuk With 27 People Inside

Indian Police Surprised After Pulling Over TukTuk With 27 People Inside

Indian police were left surprised when they pulled over a speeding tuk-tuk and found that a total of 27 people were inside.