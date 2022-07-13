Supermoon To Light Up The Night Skies Across Australia

The July full moon, the buck moon, is set to illuminate the night sky across Australia.

The buck moon reached its peak this morning, but don’t fret; it will be shining bright up until early Friday morning.

For those who manage to catch a glimpse, the moon may appear brighter and larger than other moons we’ve seen this year, hence the name supermoon.

“Unlike some astronomical events, there’s not (a situation where) you’ve got to look at it this instant or else you miss it,” Noah Petro, chief of NASA’s Planetary Geology, Geophysics and Geochemistry Lab, told CNN.

“There’s really no moment that you have to be looking at it to maximise your enjoyment of the full moon. If it’s cloudy and you don’t want to be outside, just go one of the next nights.”

The full moon is most commonly known as the buck moon because male deer, or bucks, grow out their antlers fully in July, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

In Europe, July’s moon is often referred to as the hay moon, in reference to the haymaking season in June and July, according to NASA.

So, before you go to bed tonight, make sure you have a quick peek of the moon.