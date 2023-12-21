The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Newborn Penguins At Taronga Zoo Named After The Matildas

Newborn Penguins At Taronga Zoo Named After The Matildas

The Matildas have certainly had a year to remember, and now the superstar players have been honoured by Sydney’s Taronga Zoo.

A whole waddle of penguin chicks at the Zoo have been named after the players of the Australian women’s football team.

“I mean being a football player is cool but having a penguin after you is like that next level,” said Matildas’ Alex Chidiac. 

“It was like I was picked for the World Cup all over again.”

Chidiac met with the penguin chicks at the Zoo on Thursday, a dream come true for the player who has had an obsession with the animals from childhood.

So far seven Tillie players have had penguins named after them, but with more chicks due next year, there’ll be enough to name a full team.

Denver Zoo Dramatically Reveals The Paternity Of Baby Orangutan After Months Of Waiting
NEXT STORY

Denver Zoo Dramatically Reveals The Paternity Of Baby Orangutan After Months Of Waiting

Advertisement

Related Articles

Denver Zoo Dramatically Reveals The Paternity Of Baby Orangutan After Months Of Waiting

Denver Zoo Dramatically Reveals The Paternity Of Baby Orangutan After Months Of Waiting

When Denver Zoo welcomed baby orangutan Siska four months ago, keepers had a dilemma.
Statement From Feros Care

Statement From Feros Care

Statement From Feros Care
Statement From Lime

Statement From Lime

Statement From Lime
Study Suggests Men Find Women Wearing Red 70% More Attractive

Study Suggests Men Find Women Wearing Red 70% More Attractive

Rumours have suggested that red can make someone seem more attractive for years, but now there’s science to back it up.
Grandma Who Charges For Christmas Dinner Raises Her Prices Due To Cost Of Living

Grandma Who Charges For Christmas Dinner Raises Her Prices Due To Cost Of Living

A U.K. Grandmother who charges her family for Christmas dinner has raised her prices, due to the increased cost of living and inflation.