Newborn Penguins At Taronga Zoo Named After The Matildas

A whole waddle of penguin chicks at the Zoo have been named after the players of the Australian women’s football team.

“I mean being a football player is cool but having a penguin after you is like that next level,” said Matildas’ Alex Chidiac.

“It was like I was picked for the World Cup all over again.”

Chidiac met with the penguin chicks at the Zoo on Thursday, a dream come true for the player who has had an obsession with the animals from childhood.

So far seven Tillie players have had penguins named after them, but with more chicks due next year, there’ll be enough to name a full team.