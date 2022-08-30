Melting Ice Caps In Greenland Set To Cause ‘Inevitable’ Major Sea Level Rise

The rise will happen even if fossil fuel burning was to cease overnight, which is the major cause of the increasing temperatures.

Researchers have shown that global heating to date has caused thermal expansion of the ocean, with a multi-metre sea level rise likely to appear.

Scientists state it is possible the ice cap will deliver a “staggering” 78cm of sea-level rise if temperature increases continue to trend the way they are.

Rising sea levels would affect the billions of people around the globe that live near coasts.

Scientists say the 27cm minimum increase is conservative and is only a minimum because it solely accounts for global heating so far - with some glacier and ice sheets lost unaccounted for.

Dr William Colgan, an ice and geological researcher, said:

“If [2012] becomes a normal year, then the committed loss grows to 78cm, which is staggering, and the fact that we’re already flickering into that range [of ice loss] is shocking. But the difference between 78cm and 27cm highlights the [difference] that can be made through implementing the Paris agreement. There is still a lot of room to minimise the damage.”