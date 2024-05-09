The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

LinkedIn Influencer Uses Engagement Post To Talk About Business Sales

LinkedIn Influencer Uses Engagement Post To Talk About Business Sales

A LinkedIn influencer has been trolled mercilessly online after using his proposal to his girlfriend as a lesson on business-to-business sales.

Bryan Shankman posted a picture of his beautiful beach proposal to his girlfriend, writing, “I proposed to my girlfriend this weekend. Here’s what it taught me about B2B sales…”

In the lengthy post, Shankman listed 7 lessons he learnt from this proposal about B2B sales, including prospecting, discovery, demo, pricing, negotiations, handling objections and closing.

He ended the post by writing, “Reminder: After the deal is closed, there is a lot of work to do. The journey continues with planning and constant communications to ensure ongoing satisfaction.”

The post garnered thousands of comments, with many making jokes about the post.

"My girlfriend went with a competitor. Here's what it taught me about customer retention!" one person joked.

"I went to Ikea today with my wife and got 50% off the meatballs. Here's what it taught me about preparing for AI taking our jobs," another said.

"I bought a toilet paper and here are my tips on project management," commented a third.

New ‘The Office’ Series Will Be Set At A Dying Newspaper
NEXT STORY

New ‘The Office’ Series Will Be Set At A Dying Newspaper

Advertisement

Related Articles

New ‘The Office’ Series Will Be Set At A Dying Newspaper

New ‘The Office’ Series Will Be Set At A Dying Newspaper

Details have been revealed about a new comedy series that will take place in the same universe as ‘The Office’.
Fury As NSW Private School Swaps Mother's Day Stall For 'Family Gift Stall'

Fury As NSW Private School Swaps Mother's Day Stall For 'Family Gift Stall'

Hunter Valley Grammar have renamed their Mother’s Day stall to the Family Gift Stall to support students without a mother at home, although not everyone in the school community is behind the idea.
How You Text Can Give Away If You're Gen Z, Millennial Or A Boomer

How You Text Can Give Away If You're Gen Z, Millennial Or A Boomer

A TikToker recently revealed that you can spot people of different generations by the way they type on their smartphones.
Woman Baffled After Ex-Boyfriend Names New Baby After Her

Woman Baffled After Ex-Boyfriend Names New Baby After Her

A woman took to the internet to share her confusion after she discovered that her ex-boyfriend named her newborn baby girl after her.
Travis Kelce Lands Starring Role In New American Horror Story Season

Travis Kelce Lands Starring Role In New American Horror Story Season

NFL star Travis Kelce says he is "stepping into new territory" by taking on his first major acting role.