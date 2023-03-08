In-N-Out Burger Is Popping Up In Melbourne For One Day Only

The store will be running in St Kilda, at the Newmarket Hotel, from 9am until 3pm.

But for those wanting to try out the burgers, they’ll have to be quick. The last time In-N-Out set up a store in Melbourne was in 2018, and they sold out of burgers in half an hour!

In-N-Out has been making an annual appearance in Australia (except in 2021) since 2018.

Last year it served locals in Perth, and in 2020 it was in Brisbane, while Sydney had its turn in 2019.

The burger joint is wildly popular for its range which includes the Double-Double, Animal Style and Protein Style burgers.

They are well-loved for cooking their burgers to serve, and not have them sitting under heat lights.